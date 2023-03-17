After trailing for much of the game last October 29, Toledo took its first lead on Eastern Michigan on a one-yard pass from Tucker Gleason to Lenny Kuhl with 2:09 remaining. A late interception sealed the deal, and Toledo moved to 4-1 in conference play as EMU fell to 2-3.

That two-game advantage just barely held up. EMU won out, Toledo lost two of three, and the Rockets won their first MAC West title in five years on the head-to-head tiebreaker. EMU remained the only current conference member to never reach the MAC championship, and Toledo reigned as, frankly, it more frequently should. The Rockets have some of the best facilities in the MAC and pull in the best recruiting rankings on average. That they've only played in the conference title game twice since 2004 is pretty baffling. Regardless, they got there, and they won, beating Ohio by 10.

In theory, they should win again in 2023, and EMU should once again be their primary challenger. But "should" doesn't tend to play in the MAC. This is a conference of parity, funky bounces and beautiful, beautiful nonsense, and lots of teams are plotting bounceback campaigns as we speak.

Let's preview the MAC West!

