College football's spring transfer window wasn't as busy as the winter period, but there were some big-name transfers switching programs.

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander transferred from two-time defending national champion Georgia to USC. Cornerback Storm Duck entered the portal for the second time in nine months, first transferring from North Carolina to Penn State but ultimately committing to Louisville.

And while there has been a mass exodus at Colorado, Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought in Florida State defensive end Derrick McLendon II. The portal closed for new entrants on Sunday, though not every big name has made a decision on their new destination. There are still plenty of productive players looking for new homes.

Here are 10 of the best available players in the transfer portal and what teams would make sense as their next destination.

