          2025 college football recruits: Top QBs and players to watch

          Bekkem Kritza (left), Akili Smith Jr. (lower center) and Bryce Underwood (center) are three quarterbacks ranked in the 2025 ESPN Junior 300, while tight end Davon Mitchell (right) is a top-20 recruit overall. Illustration by ESPN
          • Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          • Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill
            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          May 9, 2023, 07:00 AM ET

          Quarterback Dylan Raiola is the top-ranked college football recruit in the Class of 2024, but who is the top-ranked high school junior?

          We released our ESPN Junior 300 rankings for the Class of 2025 on Tuesday, and there is plenty to digest with the talented list. For one, there is no shortage of quarterback talent, and for the third consecutive year that premium position is at the top of our rankings.

          We look at who the top recruit is, the five-star prospects who are competing for that coveted No. 1 ranking and break down the quarterbacks you need to know -- including the son of a former first-round NFL draft pick.

          Jump to:
          Who's No. 1? | Top QBs | Five-stars
          Historic group of OLs | X factors