We ranked the top 25 college football recruits regardless of their high school graduating class, pitting the No. 1 rising senior (QB Dylan Raiola) against the No. 1 rising junior (QB Bryce Underwood).

While the 2024 ESPN 300 and 2025 ESPN Junior 300 prospects are well represented, we also dipped into the rising sophomore 2026 class as well.

Through film study and scouting camps across the country from February to May, we have seen all of these high-level prospects compete. This list is an evaluation of the eye test, but also character traits, on-field production and combine testing data.

And as with all rankings, it is fluid, so players can rise or fall down the road since it's based on their potential impact at the college level. For example, Dante Moore was the No. 11 overall recruit and No. 8 in his class when we compiled these rankings last spring. The future UCLA Bruin ultimately finished as the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

We also provide a player comparison for each recruit -- and some of these players are on the trajectory to blossom into the future stars they emulate.

coverage:

The 2024 recruits you need to know

Debuting the 2025 ESPN Jr. 300

Ranking the No. 1 recruits in the ESPN era