If there were any lingering doubts about Georgia's ability to attract a top-ranked quarterback, coach Kirby Smart addressed them on Monday when the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Dylan Raiola, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2024 ESPN 300.

Raiola, from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, is the highest-ranked quarterback to choose the Bulldogs since current Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields signed with them in October 2017. Fields played one season at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. Coincidentally, Raiola had committed to Ohio State in May 2022 but decommitted in December.

Georgia, which has won each of the last two College Football Playoff national championships, will have to replace starting quarterback Stetson Bennett this coming season.

Georgia was able to land Raiola even after offensive coordinator Todd Monken left for the same position with the Baltimore Ravens.

How did Georgia land the top-rated recruit in the 2024 class? How good is Raiola? And what's next for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail? Our reporters break down the impact of his commitment.

How Georgia landed Raiola

The state of Georgia's QB room

How good is Raiola? | When will he play?

What's next for Georgia on the recruiting trail?

What's next for the teams that missed out?