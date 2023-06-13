The future of college football is in good hands (or arms) with the collection of quarterback talent in the 2024 class.

While the 2023 recruiting cycle featured an unprecedented amount of skill -- four QBs in the top five and nine in the top 50 -- this class is not far behind, at least at the top of the 2024 ESPN 300.

The Elite 11 Finals, a showcase event featuring 20 top quarterback recruits that in past years has featured the likes of Matthew Stafford and Bryce Young, takes place later this week.

With that in mind, we break down the top five dual-threat quarterbacks and the top five pocket passers in the 2024 class and examine their strengths, areas of development and how they fit in at the schools they've committed to.

Georgia | 2024 ESPN 300 ranking: 1

Scouting report: At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Raiola has excellent stature; he reminds us of Andrew Luck when he came out of high school. Raiola has unique arm strength and can make all the throws, even when off platform. While he has very good feet, he possesses all the physical traits ideal for a quarterback and is elite in certain areas. He's a very good deep-ball passer who can drive it and drop it into the bucket. He has a slight windup to his release, but the ball carries and finishes with power.