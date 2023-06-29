Following several recruiting camps and combines, from private showcases to on-campus events, we updated the college football prospect rankings in the 2024 ESPN 300.

We have hosted several camps since the initial ESPN 300 release in April, and many prospects took advantage of the exposure to either solidify five-star status, climb the list or make their debuts in the rankings.

This rankings update also factors in the results of the Elite 11 Finals, which concluded on June 16. It's no surprise that quarterbacks are a focus of each recruiting class, and we have now seen just about every top prospect both on film and in person for two cycles.

One surprise: For the first time, a cornerback tops the list. Previously, Jabrill Peppers (2014) and Travis Hunter (2022) were both ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect, while Pat Surtain II (2018) earned the No. 5 ranking. In 2006, future Rhodes Scholar and current surgeon Myron Rolle was listed as the No. 1 recruit, though as a safety.

While Dylan Raiola, the previous No. 1 overall recruit in this cycle, is a Heisman-caliber quarterback in a very strong QB class, we are convinced that this class has an elite shutdown corner.

We break down who the new No. 1 recruit is, players on both sides of the ball who climbed the rankings and other prospects who stood out over the past few months.

