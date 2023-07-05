The college football recruiting trail has heated up significantly over the summer. More than 60 prospects ranked in the 2024 ESPN 300 announced their commitments in the month of June, including five-star linebacker Sammy Brown (Clemson) and five-star defensive end Jamonta Waller (Florida).

The action has picked up in July as well, as 13 ranked recruits have announced their decisions over the past four days.

Still, there are over 100 ESPN 300 prospects who have not announced their commitments, and with national signing day still five months away, there is plenty of action to be determined.

We break down five of the most impactful commitments during the 2024 recruiting cycle, five under-the-radar announcements you need to keep an eye on and five prospects who are announcing their decisions over the coming days.

Jump to:

Impact commits | Sleepers

Commits on the horizon