          New 2025 college football recruit rankings: Prospects on the rise

          • Craig Haubert
            Craig Haubert
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          • Tom Luginbill
            Tom Luginbill
            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          Jul 6, 2023, 06:25 AM ET

          We updated the college football recruit rankings for the 2025 ESPN 300.

          Many prospects improved their games at various football showcases, including Under Armour Future 50, since we debuted the Junior 300 rankings in early May.

          While there are no changes at the very top -- the Nos. 1-6 players, including the top-ranked prospect overall, QB Bryce Underwood, remain the same -- we break down 12 players who stood out and took their games to new levels, starting with four players who earned a coveted fifth star.

          Three new faces