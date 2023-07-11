Recruiting in college football can bring high emotions and strong opinions from each fan base, which also means there can be some overreactions.

Whether they're positive or negative, some opinions can paint an accurate picture, while others can be exaggerated. There are still five months until the early signing period, but some major storylines are starting to unfold.

Maybe it's Georgia's loaded class looking to take down Alabama's crown of recruiting champion. Maybe it's one school supposedly running away in a three-team battle in the Big Ten. Maybe it's an SEC team on the precipice of falling off the edge.

Here is a look at five storylines in the recruiting world and whether or not they carry a lot of weight or if they are overreactions.

Georgia will finish with the best class in the ESPN era

The Dawgs have the No. 1 class overall and have 19 ESPN 300 commitments this cycle, seven more than the next-closest program.

The Nos. 1 and 2 recruits in the class, cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and quarterback Dylan Raiola, are committed to Georgia, and the staff does not seem to be slowing down.

The verdict: Slight overreaction