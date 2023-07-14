Aside from select ACC Atlantic members, there might not be anyone on the planet happier about the trend of ditching college football divisions than Penn State coach James Franklin. Over the last six full seasons (not counting the COVID year of 2020), Franklin's Nittany Lions are 15-3 against teams from the Big Ten West, 21-4 in nonconference play and 21-3 against Big Ten East foes not named Ohio State or Michigan.

They're just 3-9 against the Buckeyes and Wolverines in that span, however, and life in the East has required them to play both teams every year. They have been pretty easily the third-best team in the Big Ten, but they have just one Big Ten championship game appearance to show for it, and that was nearly seven years ago.

Last season, Penn State lost to Ohio State and Michigan -- both of which ended up in the CFP -- by an average score of 43-24 and beat 11 other opponents by an average of 38-14. It feels historically appropriate, then, that in the final East division race, Michigan and Ohio State start out far ahead of the pack and Penn State starts third, quite a few points behind the Big Two and way ahead of everyone else.

Can Ohio State turn the tables on Michigan after two straight losses? Are they both CFP contenders again? Can Penn State close the gap on the Big Two? Can anyone else close the gap on them? Let's preview the Big Ten East one last time.

