The 2024 college football recruits create excitement and optimism among fans, and a great tool to help introduce the future stars of Saturday is to compare them to some of today's top players. Who is the next Marvin Harrison Jr.? Who do the top quarterback prospects share similar traits to?

There can be a multitude of reasons why comparisons between players are made -- measurables, skill set, simple body movements, etc. These assessments are often made to give readers an idea of what prospects might look like at the next level with a hint of their early impact.

Here's a look at the top 10 prospects in the 2024 ESPN 300 and the recognizable college players to whom they compare.

Ellis Robinson IV, CB

2024 ESPN 300 ranking: 1

Commitment: Georgia

Player comparison: Denzel Burke, Ohio State (2021)