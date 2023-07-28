Which college football true freshman from the Class of 2023 is the most accurate passer? What about the best pass-catching running back? Or the pass-rusher with the best motor?

High school yearbooks for new graduates have been handed out, with many of them featuring a section on class superlatives, and we decided to do our own set of superlatives for the grads.

While some include an award for best hair, we found it fitting to recognize the top 2023 recruits for their collective talent on the gridiron, while singling out traits. Our award winners already are on college campuses, so in superlative spirit we also provided analysis on which players are most likely to succeed on Saturdays.

Here's our annual list of the best at everything -- the skill superlatives of college football's incoming freshmen class -- for 39 different categories, using our ESPN 300 rankings and scouting reports as a guide.

Jump to position:

QB | RB | WR | TE

OL | DL | LB | DB

Quarterbacks

Most accurate passer: Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

ESPN 300 rank: 3