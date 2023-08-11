College football coaches all over the country retooled, or outright overhauled, their rosters since last season.

Using the transfer portal and high school recruiting, they hoped to add players who would push their programs to a higher level. We have seen the transfer portal used by coaches more and more each offseason to try to fill vacancies and that was no different following 2022. From record-breaking quarterbacks to former five-star recruits, the portal had some big names switching to a new team. Those players join the class of 2023 recruits signed last year.

However, it's not just rankings or previous production that will make these players impactful.

Whether there is a need at the position, a vacancy from a player leaving or a lack of talent, all of these factor into who could have a big year for his new team. Our list is a combination of high school players and transfers who are coming into the right situation at the right time to help make their team better.

With so many new faces this season, we ranked our top 50 newcomers.

Transferred from Jackson State to Colorado

Hunter became well-known as a senior in high school when he flipped his college commitment from Florida State to Jackson State, becoming the first five-star prospect to commit to an FCS school. He played a significant role on both sides of the ball in his first season. On defense he had 19 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble. On offense, he had 18 receptions for 190 yards and four touchdowns. Last season Colorado ranked 113th in pass yards allowed per game, 115th in interceptions per pass attempt and 112th in total interceptions. Hunter, while aiding the offense, will immediately be an upgrade in the secondary to help improve those numbers.