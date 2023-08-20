The college football season is right around the corner, which means numerous true freshmen are fighting to earn spots on the field. Transfers and upperclassmen are trying to hold the newcomers off, but every season, there are a number of first-year players who make instant impacts and earn starting jobs.

Last year, Cade Klubnik was able to supplant starter DJ Uiagalelei late in the season as Clemson's quarterback. E.J. Warner got a shot at Temple and Conner Weigman eventually took over at Texas A&M. While it is generally uncommon for offensive linemen to see the field early on, many did play, including two from LSU alone (Will Campbell and Emery Jones).

The list of players who contributed in their first season at the college level last year goes on, and it's safe to say a new group of freshmen will become playmakers for their respective teams this year.

Let's go position by position in selecting the preseason true freshman All-America team for the 2023 season, a list that is based on need, opportunity and talent level entering Week 1: