The 2023 college football season kicks off Saturday with seven FBS games and shifts into high gear Aug. 31 with the start of the full Week 1 schedule. Although it seems like a long time between then and December, it's never too early to think about bowl season and the College Football Playoff.

Who will make the four-team playoff for the national championship? What about the other New Year's Six games and the rest of the bowl matchups?

ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach present their projections for all 43 games, and they'll have new predictions every week as the season rolls along. They'll also explain their CFP picks and offer other insights.