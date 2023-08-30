Nobody likes preseason rankings. Before a single snap is taken, we've already ranked the teams, one through 25, as if it's possible to definitively suggest a single spot differentiates, say, Michigan from Georgia.

But the problem isn't just our lack of information. Making outrageous claims based on minimal data is part of college football's DNA. Indeed, it's been the only fun part of being a Miami fan for the past 20 years.

No, the real problem is the notion of an integral ranking system that stops at 25.

We can't say with any sense of certainty that Alabama is a better College Football Playoff contender this season than LSU, but we can safely assume both should be playoff contenders. We can't know that Northwestern and Rutgers will battle for the bottom of the Big Ten, but we can be relatively certain they'll both be bad.

But there is a better way. Tiers, like Dippin' Dots, are the wave of the future. So, behold: the definitive groupings of college football teams entering the 2023 season.

Jump to a section:

Contenders with experience

High-scoring teams

Trending teams | Flirting with .500

Better than everyone thinks

Welcoming two newcomers

Tier 1: Yes, them again (one team)

Georgia