        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football Week 1 preview: LSU-FSU, best bets, schedule picks

          LSU is favored in the opener against Florida State. John Korduner/Icon Sportswire
          • Bill Connelly, ESPN Staff WriterSep 1, 2023, 07:05 AM ET
            Close
              Bill Connelly is a staff writer for ESPN.com.
            Follow on Twitter

          Following Georgia's pasting of TCU in Los Angeles last January, 32 Saturdays passed without college football. We got a nibble last weekend, but now Week 1 of the 2023 season is upon us. For all of the questions, big and small, that we've spent nearly eight months asking -- from "Can Georgia three-peat?" to "Can Caleb Williams pull an Archie Griffin?" to "Does Alabama have a QB?" down to "Who wins the ultracompetitive Sun Belt?" and "Who's this year's UConn?" (a.k.a. an out-of-nowhere bowl attendee) -- we will now begin to get partial answers.

          I'm probably in the minority, but I prefer a decentralized Week 1. I don't want too many big headliners to keep track of -- I want to keep my head on a swivel and catch parts of as many games as humanly possible. For me, then, this weekend sets up perfectly. We get loads of medium-sized games on Saturday, followed by a prime-time main event with LSU-Florida State on Sunday. (And then we all go to Duke on Monday night, just for grins.)

          Week 1 is a lot to keep up with. Let's dive into the key storylines:

          Jump to a section:
          LSU-FSU | UNC-South Carolina
          Boise State-Washington | Colorado-TCU
          Best bets           | Weekend playlist

          One heck of a headliner in Orlando