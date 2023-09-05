The first week of the college football season is in the books, with several teams coming out of the gate with impressive statements (hello, Florida State and Colorado) and others leaving us wanting to see better (LSU, Clemson).

Can any meaningful lessons or conclusions be drawn from the opening game? Maybe not. But we do have our first pieces of evidence in trying to determine who might make the College Football Playoff, who might be knocking on the door of a New Year's Six game and who might end up where when the most wonderful time of the year -- bowl season -- rolls along.

ESPN college football reporters Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach use their first impressions to project the matchups for all 43 bowl games, offer their insights on the CFP contenders, look at the NY6 field and more.