          College football Week 2 buzz: What's next for Colorado, Texas-Alabama, more

          Travis Hunter played over 100 snaps in Week 1. LM Otero/AP
          • Heather Dinich
          • Adam Rittenberg
          Sep 7, 2023, 06:30 AM ET

          Did we learn anything in the opening week of the college football season? Maybe. We saw Florida State look pretty good against LSU and Clemson look pretty bad against Duke. The world got to know Colorado's Travis Hunter and several Big 12 schools suffered upsets.

          Imagine what we'll know after Week 2.

          Colorado brings its show home to Boulder to face old rival in Nebraska, but the headline games have Texas teams. After a 20-19 loss in Austin last year, Texas goes to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama. The Tide haven't lost at home since 2007, but a win here for the Longhorns would set them up as College Football Playoff contenders. Texas A&M travels to Miami. This could be called the Coaches Under Pressure Bowl considering the hype and expectations around Jimbo Fisher and Mario Cristobal.

          We asked college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg for insight on the hottest topics of the week, including what we can take away from Week 1's surprises and the coaches who need to show up this week.

          What was the biggest non-Colorado surprise of Week 1, and is it sustainable going forward?