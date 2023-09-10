        <
        >
          Bowl projections after Week 2: Fallout from Texas-Alabama

          • Kyle Bonagura
          • Mark Schlabach
          Sep 10, 2023, 01:25 PM ET

          The marquee matchup of Week 2 produced what has to be considered at least a mild surprise as Texas went into Tuscaloosa and posted a convincing win over the Crimson Tide.

          The only other teams in the Top 25 to fall were No. 19 Wisconsin (31-22 at Washington State), No. 23 Texas A&M (48-33 at Miami), and No. 24 Tulane (37-20 vs. No. 20 Ole Miss). Elsewhere, Utah, Oregon and North Carolina scrambled their way to victory, and the rest of the top teams took care of business.

          How did the Longhorns' statement win (and Alabama's early loss) stir up the top of the bowl game pecking order? What other ramifications were felt up and down the ladder? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it all out, with projections for all 43 matchups, plus their takes on the CFP picture, teams clearly headed in the wrong direction and the game they'd be most excited to see.