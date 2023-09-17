There were no seismic shifts in Week 3 of the college football season. Road losses for No. 11 Tennessee (at Florida) and No. 15 Kansas State (at Missouri) certainly weren't stunners, and while several top teams struggled a bit, everyone else in the Top 25 ultimately took care of business.

But simply taking care of business doesn't always cut it in the world of bowl projections, where style points matter and results up and down the scoreboard have an impact on everyone.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it all out, with projections for all 43 matchups, plus their takes on the CFP picture, surprise teams and the game they'd be most excited to see.