To say the college football transfer portal has become an important tool for coaches to manage or overhaul their rosters would be an understatement. The portal has become as vital as high school recruiting, and coaches are relying on transfers now more than ever.

In 2022, there were 2,918 players who entered the portal, up from 2,531 in 2021. In this current season, nearly 33% of the total games started by FBS players have come from players who have transferred via the portal, according to SportSource Analytics. At quarterback, a position that has seen plenty of movement via the portal, 54.9% of the passing yards thrown this season have come via transfer players.

That means there have been some major contributions from players on new teams.

While some positions, like receiver and QB, have seen a lot of high-profile, instant-impact transfers, we identified those players from each position who transferred this past offseason and are in their first year with their new program to create the all-transfer team.

QUARTERBACK

Transferred from: Jackson State