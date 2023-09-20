For Week 4 of the season, find a seat on the couch and stay there. From Florida State-Clemson to start the day to an afternoon block that features Colorado-Oregon, UCLA-Utah and Ole Miss-Alabama to prime-time showdowns with Ohio State-Notre Dame and Iowa-Penn State, the week is absolutely loaded with huge games with potentially huge College Football Playoff stakes.

After a dramatic few weeks, Colorado goes up against an Oregon offense that's averaging 58 points per game. The Buffaloes are a 20.5-point underdog against Oregon, per Caesars Sportsbook. Earlier this season, the Buffaloes defeated TCU despite being 21-point underdogs. Since the FBS/FCS split in 1978, according to ESPN Stats & Information, only three teams have won multiple games as an underdog of 20-plus points in a season.

In South Bend, Indiana, the Irish and Buckeyes are meeting for just the eighth time in their history. Ohio State is 5-2 in the series and won last season's Week 1 meeting. The focus might be on Notre Dame's offense. With transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, the Irish have scored 40 or more points in their first four games for just the second time in their history.

Can the Irish's offense stay hot? What will we see from Alabama's QBs this week? Who's a non-QB Heisman candidate? ESPN insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg answer those questions and more.

Jump to a section:

Tide troubles

Reality check for Colorado?

How the Irish's offense stacks up

Non-QB Heisman candidates | Upset picks

Emptying the notebook

What's going on with Alabama?