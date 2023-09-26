At this point last season, we were down to 21 unbeaten college football teams. This fall, a few more have decided to stick around.

Following an intense weekend with huge headliners -- Ohio State over Notre Dame, Florida State over Clemson, Utah over UCLA by a little, Oregon over Colorado by a lot -- 27 teams head into Week 5 with huge aspirations and no blemishes. And with only one unbeaten-versus-unbeaten matchup on the docket (Kansas at Texas) and six unbeaten teams idle, this list could remain pretty large for another week. Of this week's 21 active unbeatens, SP+ projects them to win an average of 15.3 games.

Since we're probably going to lose a few of them this week, though, let's celebrate, and rank, the Tremendous 27.