          College football Week 5 buzz: Unheralded unbeatens, Colorado bowl hopes, picks, more

          Penn State still has a lot to prove this season but has looked good so far. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
          • Heather Dinich
          • Adam Rittenberg
          Sep 28, 2023, 07:00 AM ET

          Week 4 saw the Colorado Buffaloes meet reality in the form of the Oregon Ducks and 12 previously undefeated teams lose.

          Things don't get any easier for Colorado in Week 5 with the USC Trojans visiting Boulder. The Trojans, however, are still stuck with some lingering questions about their defense.

          The Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who suffered their first loss last week, will try to bounce back quickly but have to face the undefeated Duke Blue Devils.

          Can the Irish rally and keep their slim College Football Playoff chances alive? Are the Penn State Nittany Lions or Washington Huskies the most under-appreciated unbeaten team thus far? ESPN insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg answer those questions and more.

          Jump to a section:
          Unbeatens needing love
          Most important games
          Still worried about USC's D?
          Win totals for Colorado
          Upset picks           | Empty the notebook

          The undefeated team not getting enough love is ...?