Don't slip up now.

We're pushing toward a massive October college football slate -- Oklahoma-Texas and Alabama-Texas A&M next week, Oregon-Washington and USC-Notre Dame the week after, then Penn State-Ohio State, Utah-USC and Tennessee-Alabama after that. But first comes Week 5, and a number of heavyweights have to survive tricky road trips.

We've got four ranked-versus-ranked games, a couple of ACC upstarts with massive opportunities, an SEC West race that should begin to take shape, and Utah's defense needing to carry the team one more time. Of the 12 AP top-15 teams in action in Week 5, 10 of them play on the road. They aren't all going to win. Who's in the most danger?

As always, there's a lot to keep track of. Here's what to follow during the fire hose that is Week 5.

Jump to a section:

Fear the road upset?

ACC upstart weekend

Can Utah's D do it again?

SEC West intrigue

Shades of 2021 for KU? | Group of 5 power rankings

Best bets | Week 5 playlists

Small school showcase

We aren't going to see a big upset, are we?

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers (3:30 p.m., Fox)

We start at the top, where the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country hit the road for the first time. After cushy nonconference runs, both Georgia and Michigan might have to shift into third or fourth gear Saturday, and at least one of them might have to do more than that: While both are comfortable favorites, SP+ projections say there's only a 72% chance they both win. There's a nearly one-in-three chance that something wild happens.