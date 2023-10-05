Ready for some rivalries? Week 6 has them, specifically in Texas. Dallas and the State Fair of Texas host the annual Red River Rivalry. This time the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns are undefeated and both are ranked in the top 12. According to ESPN's Playoff Predictor, the Sooners (53%) and Longhorns (50%) currently have the second- and third-highest percentage chance, respectively, to reach the College Football Playoff.

In College Station, Texas, the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide face the 4-1 Texas A&M Aggies. While that game could decide the SEC West, the SEC East has its own showdown with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs hosting the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats.

Last week, Carson Beck became the first UGA QB with back-to-back 300-yard passing games since 2013, but are there questions about the Bulldogs' offense? As September Maryland becomes the October Terrapins, could the Terps upset the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes? ESPN insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg answer those questions and more.

Jump to a section:

Red River stakes

Best realignment rivalry?

Does UGA have a QB problem?

Scared of the Terps? | Transfer what-ifs

Upset picks | Emptying the notebook