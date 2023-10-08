When the College Football Playoff selection committee meets on Halloween to reveal its first ranking, the group will not discuss Georgia's back-to-back national titles, nor is it supposed to be influenced by them.

The committee will evaluate the Bulldogs' résumé to that point, and Saturday's win against Kentucky might be their only against a ranked opponent -- if the No. 20 Wildcats are even ranked.

Which leaves the possibility that Georgia might not be No. 1.

(Insert audible gasp here).

While it's certainly possible Georgia ultimately ends this season where it began -- as the nation's premier program -- the committee's weekly snapshots reward the teams that have played the best against the toughest competition. At this point, with several undefeated teams still on the board, No. 1 is up for debate.

What about Florida State? The Pac-12 teams?? The Big Ten teams?! And did you hear? OKLAHOMA is BACK.

What we do know after Week 6 is that the field of teams that can make a case for the top spot no longer includes Texas. Below we list -- in order -- the eight teams with a reasonable case for No. 1. We also list the case against those teams.