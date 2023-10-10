We were supposed to lose six to seven college football unbeatens in Week 6. Instead, we lost eight. Kentucky and Maryland got handled by much better teams (Georgia and Ohio State, respectively). Texas fell to Oklahoma in a "someone awesome has to lose" game. Miami couldn't bear the thought of remaining unbeaten and boldly did something about it.

Missouri couldn't hold on to three separate second-half leads and lost to Jayden Daniels and LSU. Fresno State got Laramied, falling late at Wyoming like Texas Tech and Appalachian State did. Washington State gave up the last 13 points at UCLA. Marshall couldn't quite keep up in an unexpected track meet at NC State. We almost lost USC as well, but the misfiring Trojans survived Arizona in overtime.

Granted, most of the teams that lost were in the bottom half of last week's unbeaten rankings. Aside from Texas, most of the top teams survived. So on we go, with 14 remaining. Only one of them has Week 7 off (Oklahoma), and eight are playing in games with under 75% win probability according to SP+, which projects an average of 3.6 losses among the group. This list could end up in the single digits next week pretty easily, so let's celebrate the Fantastic 14 while we can. Time to rank the unbeatens.