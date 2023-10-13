Open Extended Reactions

On Sept. 30, 2000, No. 6 Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo threw for 229 yards but tossed two picks, and Oregon's Maurice Morris ran for 152 yards as No. 20 Oregon surged to a 23-3 lead and held on for a 23-16 victory.

Oregon would reach as high as fifth in the AP poll that year before finishing seventh. Meanwhile, this was Washington's only blemish of the season. Having already beaten Miami, the Huskies would roll through the rest of the season and top Purdue in the Rose Bowl to finish third in the final polls. With a little less sloppiness in Eugene, they could have played for the national title. In terms of national significance, that was probably the most impactful game in the history of the UO-UW rivalry. Saturday's might be even bigger.

Seventh-ranked Washington hosts sixth-ranked Oregon in one of the season's biggest games to date. A win will burnish the résumé of one of the nation's best teams, and the game will shine a light on one of the nation's best gameday atmospheres. It will also provide a midday anchor for a Week 7 slate that features top-ranked teams early and far too much to keep track of late.

Here's everything you need to follow in this Seattle-centric Week 7:

Jump to a section:

Seattle showdown

Pivot point in South Bend

Another Miami slide?

Playmakers galore

G5's race for the NY6 | Best bets

Week 7 playlist | Small school showcase