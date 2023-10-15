Open Extended Reactions

With the college football season at the midway point, the bowl picture is beginning to take shape.

In the upper tier, Washington emerged from its showdown with Oregon as the only undefeated team in the Pac-12, as the Huskies got some help from Notre Dame, which knocked off Caleb Williams and USC.

Elsewhere, things held largely to form among the top teams, with Florida State and North Carolina taking care of business in the ACC, the Big Ten powers rolling over subpar foes, and Georgia and Alabama hanging on in the SEC.

How did Week 7's results impact the bowl matchups? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it out, making their projections for all 43 games, plus their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, teams that helped their cause this weekend and the game they'd be most excited to see.