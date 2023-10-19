Open Extended Reactions

As we enter Week 8, we've also crossed the midway point of the 2023 season. While we can take stock of some one-loss teams or have an idea of who might win the Heisman and reach the College Football Playoff, we've got plenty of football to play.

After Week 7's Oregon-Washington showdown, the Ducks join Alabama, Texas and USC as one-loss teams that face an added hurdle to cracking the top four of the CFP rankings. And this week, either Ohio State or Penn State will join them and fall from the ranks of the unbeaten.

ESPN insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg push into the second half of the season looking at the keys to the Nittany Lions-Buckeyes matchup, break down the most improved and most disappointing teams since the start of the season and answer other pressing questions.

Jump to a section:

Biggest improvement

Biggest disappointment

Best one-loss credentials

PSU-OSU matchups | What is Jimbo's future?

Upset picks | Emptying the notebook

Who has been the most improved team since Week 1?