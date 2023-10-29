Open Extended Reactions

With the calendar about to turn to November, the heat is turning up in college football as teams with postseason aspirations are running out of opportunities to show they belong.

Georgia asserted itself with its most impressive win of the season, Oregon posted a strong road win at Utah, and Florida State, Ohio State and Texas looked solid. But Oklahoma and Oregon State suffered critical losses, Washington and Penn State both had shaky outings, and numerous teams are teetering on the possibility of not qualifying for a bowl game at all.

How did Week 9's results impact the bowl matchups? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it out, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, teams that need to turn things around quickly and the games they'd be most excited to see.