Open Extended Reactions

GRAPEVINE, Texas -- Statement wins won again. The College Football Playoff selection committee holds wins against ranked opponents in high regard, and Ohio State's two top-15 wins -- against No. 11 Penn State and No. 15 Notre Dame -- helped boost the Buckeyes to the top spot in the first of six rankings.

Don't get too comfortable, though.

Back-to-back national champion Georgia is right on their heels at No. 2 with a November slate that could catapult them back to the top. Georgia's next three games are against CFP-ranked teams, starting Saturday against No. 12 Missouri and followed by No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 17 Tennessee.

Georgia's wins against Kentucky and Florida, while both unranked three-loss teams, were still more valuable in the meeting room than No. 3 Michigan's best win, which is against 6-2 Rutgers. Undefeated Florida State earned the No. 4 spot, but it's only win against a ranked opponent is No. 14 LSU. That could put some pressure on the Noles to remain perfect.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is well-represented with six ranked teams -- but none in the top four. With the most critical games still remaining, the jockeying for position will continue, but here's a look at what the first ranking truly revealed: