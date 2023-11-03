Open Extended Reactions

November is when almost all of the things we remember about a given season tend to happen. The first two months are fun and eventful, and they certainly set the table for what's to come. But what's to come is what matters. And if we're going to remember the 2023 season because of any sort of chaotic street, if things are going to get messy, it's probably going to be because of Week 10.

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are hosting top-15 opponents that, if you squint just right, match up pretty well. No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Oklahoma have to beat the two hottest teams in the Big 12. No. 5 Washington has to again don its track shoes against a USC team awfully used to track meets.

Aside from Oklahoma-Kansas last week, "Top teams look vulnerable but find a way to win anyway" has been a general theme for 2023, but nonsense still has a chance to reign. Here's everything you need to follow during a potentially volatile Week 10.

Jump to a section:

SEC showdowns | Order in the Big 12?

USC's last stand? | Who's vulnerable?

Best bets | Week 10 playlist | Small school showcase

It's SEC time

No. 12 Missouri Tigers at No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 14 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7:45 p.m., CBS)

By Saturday night, either the SEC race will have been thrown into absolute chaos or it will have basically ended. If Missouri upsets Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2013, it will set up a mad, two- or three-team dash toward the SEC East title. If LSU knocks off Alabama in Tuscaloosa, it could create a three-way logjam atop the SEC West. And if the favorites win, we're almost certainly looking at Georgia vs. Alabama again in the SEC Championship Game.