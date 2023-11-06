Open Extended Reactions

Rutgers led No. 1 Ohio State at halftime. Missouri led No. 2 Georgia in the third quarter and trailed by only three in the fourth. Pitt was driving to take the lead over No. 4 Florida State in the third quarter. Kansas State had chances to go ahead of No. 7 Texas with both a PAT and field goal in the closing minutes. Texas A&M had a field goal try to force overtime on No. 10 Ole Miss.

Throughout Saturday, college football's moorings seemed wobbly, as if the season had the potential to go off the rails. But as has been the case for most of the season, the favorites rallied. Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State all went on late runs. K-State botched both kicks and lost in overtime. Texas A&M had its field goal partially blocked.

We got Bedlam, though. For the second straight week, Oklahoma suffered a last-minute heartbreaker -- we chaos-seekers thank the Sooners for their service -- and this one's going to rankle for a while. Oklahoma State scored a win in the final scheduled rivalry game between the schools, scoring 10 points in one minute in the fourth quarter, forcing a late turnover on downs and perhaps getting some assistance from a let-'em-play style of officiating. The Sooners are out of the national title race, and on the off chance that two-loss LSU could have surged into the mix late, those dreams were dashed, too, with a 42-28 loss to Alabama.

A lot of teams' dreams live on after a wild Week 10, but some were ruined. Here are some of the most noteworthy dreams, alive or dead, from the weekend.

