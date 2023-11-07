Open Extended Reactions

Transfers have been front and center in college football since new regulations were adopted in 2021 allowing athletes to transfer without having to sit out a year. Those transfers have won national awards and helped College Football Playoff contenders solidify their rosters.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a transfer, USC's Caleb Williams, as are several of the top 2023 Heisman candidates: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), LSU's Jayden Daniels (Arizona State), Oregon's Bo Nix (Auburn), Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (UCF) and Florida State's Jordan Travis (Louisville). The team that dominated attention during the first month of the season, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes, is made up mostly of transfers.

But the transfer contributions go beyond quarterbacks. There are plenty of transfers who have made significant contributions and the goal here is to identify them.

Here's a look at 10 under-the-radar transfers around the college football landscape. Quarterbacks were not considered, as we've covered them in depth, and I also didn't include some of the highest-profile non-quarterback transfers, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Florida State's Keon Coleman. Who made the list? Ten players who have been excellent additions for their teams and deserve a brighter light shined on their accomplishments.

Jump to a transfer:

Virginia's Malik Washington

Oklahoma's Walter Rouse

WVU's Beanie Bishop

Iowa's Nick Johnson

Liberty's Quinton Cooley

Oregon's Ajani Cornelius

UNC's Alijah Huzzie

Kentucky's Ray Davis

USC's Jamil Muhammad

VT's Antwaun Powell-Ryland