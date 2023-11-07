        <
          Ten most underrated transfer portal moves of the season

          Virginia receiver Malik Washington, a transfer from Northwestern, has the third most receiving yards in college football at 1,044. Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports
          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterNov 7, 2023, 07:00 AM ET
          Transfers have been front and center in college football since new regulations were adopted in 2021 allowing athletes to transfer without having to sit out a year. Those transfers have won national awards and helped College Football Playoff contenders solidify their rosters.

          The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a transfer, USC's Caleb Williams, as are several of the top 2023 Heisman candidates: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), LSU's Jayden Daniels (Arizona State), Oregon's Bo Nix (Auburn), Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (UCF) and Florida State's Jordan Travis (Louisville). The team that dominated attention during the first month of the season, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes, is made up mostly of transfers.

          But the transfer contributions go beyond quarterbacks. There are plenty of transfers who have made significant contributions and the goal here is to identify them.

          Here's a look at 10 under-the-radar transfers around the college football landscape. Quarterbacks were not considered, as we've covered them in depth, and I also didn't include some of the highest-profile non-quarterback transfers, such as Colorado's Travis Hunter and Florida State's Keon Coleman. Who made the list? Ten players who have been excellent additions for their teams and deserve a brighter light shined on their accomplishments.

          Jump to a transfer:
          Virginia's Malik Washington
          Oklahoma's Walter Rouse
          WVU's Beanie Bishop
          Iowa's Nick Johnson
          Liberty's Quinton Cooley
          Oregon's Ajani Cornelius
          UNC's Alijah Huzzie
          Kentucky's Ray Davis
          USC's Jamil Muhammad
          VT's Antwaun Powell-Ryland