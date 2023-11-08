Open Extended Reactions

The second of six College Football Playoff rankings featured the same top eight teams as last week, but it's only a matter of time before the selection committee wakes everyone up with a shakeup. For now, No. 1 Ohio State's resume continues to trump all, including Georgia's first statement win, against No. 14 Mizzou.

The Buckeyes still have two top-20 wins, as No. 10 Penn State and No. 20 Notre Dame continue to impress the committee, as do Ohio State's top playmakers and back-to-back road wins against respectable Big Ten opponents with winning records. Georgia, meanwhile, has just one ranked win, and it didn't help the Bulldogs that Florida is now a four-loss team after falling to Arkansas.

The committee also continued to honor head-to-head results at the top, as No. 5 Washington is still a notch above No. 6 Oregon, the top one-loss team, and No. 7 Texas remains ahead of No. 8 Alabama, which it beat in Tuscaloosa. At No. 19, LSU is the committee's top three-loss team, which is important to both Alabama and Florida State as a common opponent and a boost to their respective resumes. It will also help Ole Miss if the Rebels somehow find a way to beat Georgia on Saturday.

Jump to: What would a 12-team CFP look like?

Which could upend everything you thought you knew about this ho-hum ranking.

Week 11 is when it starts to get interesting, as three games could make it much more difficult for the committee next week.

Here's a look at which games can rearrange the committee's comfortable Top 25, ranked from the most to least impactful: