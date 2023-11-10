Open Extended Reactions

Four ranked-versus-ranked matchups. Two matchups of top-10 teams. Yet another pair of massive Pac-12 battles. A battle royale in the Big 12. Miami vs. Florida State and one of the more reliably silly games in the sport, Florida vs. LSU.

Every college football weekend in November is huge. That's just the nature of the sport. But Week 11 sure does pack some oomph, from Michigan-Penn State early to USC-Oregon super late. No more time for an intro! Let's get to the good stuff! Here's everything you need to follow during a wild Week 11.

Jump to a section:

The big showdowns | Pac-12 gauntlet, round 4

Second-best SEC East team | Texas' Big 12 challengers | Miami's A-game enough?

Favorite bets | Week 11 playlist | Small school showcase