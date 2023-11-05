Open Extended Reactions

Move over, Ohio State. There's a new No. 1.

At least there is here in the latest prediction of what the College Football Playoff selection committee will do when it releases its third of six rankings on Tuesday.

Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday in resounding fashion, avoiding any sense of an upset and winning its second straight game against a ranked opponent. The back-to-back national champs have won the SEC East and will face Alabama in the SEC championship game on Dec. 2.

The Bulldogs weren't the only team making a statement on Saturday. Michigan, playing without suspended coach Jim Harbaugh, earned an emotional win on the road against Penn State for its first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.

"The storm's coming," Michigan offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said. "We are the storm."

Washington also enhanced its playoff résumé with a win against back-to-back Pac-12 champion Utah.

If you were bored with last week's status quo ranking by the committee, fear not. This was a shake-up on Saturday for the nine teams that still have a chance at finishing in the top four. Here's an instant prediction for how the Week 11 results will impact the committee's latest ranking.

Previous CFP rank: 2