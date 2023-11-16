Open Extended Reactions

It's Week 12 and the coaching carousel is off and running with two weeks left in the season. Last weekend saw the Boise State Broncos, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Texas A&M Aggies fire head coaches and the Penn State Nittany Lions fire their offensive coordinator.

There are reasons why athletics directors have moved quickly to make changes.

On the field, the Louisville Cardinals are one win from booking their first trip to the ACC title game and the Missouri Tigers are pushing for a New Year's Six bowl game. Their coaches, Jeff Brohm and Eliah Drinkwitz, don't appear to be going anywhere.

ESPN college football insiders Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg look at the rapidly developing coaching cycle, the under-the-radar stars who will impact the College Football Playoff and pick a title winner for every Power 5 league.

Jump to a section:

Coaching carousel latest | Who's the coach of the year?

QB upgrades in 2024? | Under-the-radar impact players

Upset picks | Who wins each conference