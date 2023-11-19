Projecting the College Football Playoff committee's top 8

Open Extended Reactions

The College Football Playoff selection committee has been steadfast in its evaluation of injuries to key players since the system began in 2014, when Ohio State won the national title with its third-string quarterback, Cardale Jones.

The group refused to project what Ohio State might look like without starter J.T. Barrett and judged the Buckeyes that season based on how they performed to that point with whomever was in the starting lineup. It wasn't until Selection Day that Ohio State cracked the top four for the first time.

The committee, while now composed of different people and personalities, will follow that precedent this week following the injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis on Saturday in the first half against North Alabama. The Seminoles went on to win in convincing fashion with backup Tate Rodemaker leading the offense.

If undefeated Florida State sinks to No. 5 in Tuesday's ranking, it will be less about Rodemaker and more about Washington beating its third ranked opponent this season and second in as many weeks. It's also quite possible the Seminoles stay No. 4. While Washington has had the better résumé, the selection committee has believed Florida State is the better team to this point.

The question is whether it still does based on what it saw Saturday night.

What the committee won't do is move Florida State because of any guesses of how the Noles might fare if Travis is out for a significant time.

Based on what unfolded Saturday, here's a prediction of what the committee might do in its fourth of six rankings on Tuesday evening: