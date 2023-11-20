Open Extended Reactions

Drama, edge-of-your-seat action and almost no upsets. It's been the theme of 2023, and it crystallized in Week 12. Big favorites were tested, we saw a heart-pounding evening session -- Washington holding off Oregon State and Mizzou nailing a last-second field goal to beat Florida -- and no team that was both ranked (in the CFP rankings) and favored actually lost.

The action itself is worth the price of admission. You didn't have to search very hard to be entertained Saturday. But what has actually changed of late in the college football universe?

Plenty, actually! And there's plenty that hasn't. Let's take a look.

Jump to a section:

Georgia is rolling

Michigan-Ohio State for everything

Clemson on rise, USC not

Late overachievers

Texas leans on lines

Jerry Kill's magic

Taking the long view

What CFP should look like

Heisman of week

Favorite games of week