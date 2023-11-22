Open Extended Reactions

Welcome back, Washington.

For the first time since 2016, the undefeated Huskies are in the College Football Playoff selection committee's top four. Washington earned the No. 4 spot on Tuesday at the expense of undefeated Florida State, which slipped to No. 5.

It was the only change to the top 10, and it coincided with the biggest story of the week: FSU quarterback Jordan Travis suffering a season-ending injury Saturday against North Alabama. How the committee views Florida State with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker in the lineup will be a critical storyline in the Seminoles' final two games -- against rival Florida on Saturday followed by Louisville in the ACC championship game.

The flip that occurred Tuesday evening was a strong possibility even before Travis was injured, as Washington has slowly padded its playoff résumé and addressed areas of the committee's concern -- such as on defense. Let's take a closer look at why the teams swapped spots and also preview what a 12-team playoff could look like next year.

