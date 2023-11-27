        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Grading college football head-coaching hires

          After firing Jimbo Fisher and paying a record $76 million buyout, the Aggies picked former Duke coach Mike Elko to lead their team. Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire
          • Adam Rittenberg, ESPN Senior WriterNov 27, 2023, 11:00 AM ET
            Close
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on X

          The college football coaching carousel has reached its second and more exciting phase: hiring season.

          Positions are beginning to fill in the Power 5, starting with Northwestern and Michigan State. Every new hire comes with a degree of hope but also plenty to analyze. Recent coaching cycles have shown that some can't-miss hires will miss and that less-celebrated coaches have been exactly what certain programs needed.

          We are here to break down the most notable new hires: how head coaches fit, the challenges they will face and more. We also will supply an initial grade. This file will be updated throughout the coaching carousel.

          Jump to a hire:
          Texas A&M
          Mississippi State
          Michigan State
          Northwestern

          Mike Elko to Texas A&M