Open Extended Reactions

Rivalry Week brought plenty of drama, amazing plays and fantastic finishes, but no seismic results that shook up the bowl picture.

Only three top 25 teams lost -- No. 10 Louisville (to unranked Kentucky), No. 16 Oregon State (to No. 6 Oregon) and No. 19 Kansas State (to unranked Iowa State).

Elsewhere, while some teams reached the six-win mark for bowl eligibility, there still were slots to fill, which opened the door for James Madison and Jacksonville State, who are still transitioning to full FBS membership.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out what Week 13's results mean for the entire bowl picture, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the CFP picture, the games they'd be most excited to see and the bowl matchup they didn't see coming at the start of the season.