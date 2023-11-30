Skip to main content
Skip to navigation
<
>
Menu
ESPN
scores
NFL
NCAAF
NBA
NHL
MLB
Soccer
…
NCAAM
NCAAW
Sports Betting
Boxing
CFL
NCAA
Cricket
F1
Golf
Horse
LLWS
MMA
NASCAR
NBA G League
Olympic Sports
PLL
Racing
RN BB
RN FB
Rugby
Tennis
WNBA
WWE
X Games
XFL
More ESPN
Fantasy
ESPN BET
Watch
ESPN+
NCAAF
Home
Scores
Schedule
Teams
Standings
Stats
Rankings
Daily Lines
Transfer Portal Tracker
Recruiting
Capital One Bowl Mania
College GameDay
Football Power Index
Total QBR
SP+ Rankings
Class Rankings
Tickets
Player Rankings
Awards
SEC Network
Allstate Playoff Predictor
Conference championship predictions: Insiders make picks for all 10 games
Liberty Flames
1h
Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg
Sources: Reds, RHP Martinez agree to $26M deal
Cincinnati Reds
5h
Jeff Passan
PGA commish: Saudi deal deadline 'firm target'
16m
Mark Schlabach
Huskers' Rhule: Good QB in portal 'costs' $1-2M
Nebraska Cornhuskers
14h
Dave Wilson
Sources: Severino to crosstown Mets for $13M
New York Mets
13h
Jeff Passan
Top-25 draft prospect Wiggins leaving Clemson
Clemson Tigers
12h
Pete Thamel
Duke quarterback Leonard enters transfer portal
Duke Blue Devils
15h
Tom VanHaaren
Browns' Flacco now QB2, could start vs. Rams
Cleveland Browns
15h
Jake Trotter
Agreement in place for casino mogul to buy Mavs
Dallas Mavericks
17h
Tim MacMahon
NBA Power Rankings: A double dose of history for LeBron
Atlanta Hawks
1d
ESPN
Harbaugh vs. Big Ten? Texas vs. Big 12? Welcome to a delightfully awkward Championship Week
Michigan Wolverines
1h
Ryan McGee
Updated NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC seed projections after Week 12
2d
ESPN staff
Can Geno Smith help turn around the slumping Seattle offense? Why his long-term future might depend on it
Seattle Seahawks
2h
Brady Henderson
NFL MVP Dak Prescott? Cowboys QB can stake his claim in five-game stretch beginning Thursday
Dallas Cowboys
2h
Todd Archer
Ranking the NFL's top five MVP candidates through 12 weeks: Who leads a wide-open race?
Philadelphia Eagles
1h
Courtney Cronin
The prodigy and the protégé: The pain of 'Baby Jordan' and the power of Kami Miner
1d
Aishwarya Kumar
JSU's historic female kicker makes full-time commitment to football
Jackson State Tigers
13h
Kalan Hooks
Updated NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus how every team is doing on offense, defense and special teams
Kansas City Chiefs
2d
NFL Nation
Meet 'Tommy Cutlets:' DeVito embraces status as New Jersey's favorite son
New York Giants
12h
Jordan Raanan
UCL talking points: PSG the biggest letdown; best young player not named Bellingham
3h
ESPN
Onana's nightmare has Man United on Champions League brink
16h
Rob Dawson
Things didn't add up for Ohio State and the rest of the Bottom 10
Kent State Golden Flashes
1d
Ryan McGee
Hero World Challenge storylines: Tiger Woods is back, plus other health updates
19h
Mark Schlabach
Tiger Woods discusses return to golf, game's future and more
2d
Mark Schlabach
LIVE Transfer Talk: Bayern lead Madrid, City in race for Wirtz
1m
Adam Brown
Facts vs. Feelings: Riding with Russell Wilson
17h
Liz Loza
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
College football conference championship games predictions
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire
Heather Dinich
Close
Heather Dinich
ESPN Senior Writer
College football reporter
Joined ESPN.com in 2007
Graduate of Indiana University
Follow on X
Adam Rittenberg
Close
Adam Rittenberg
ESPN Senior Writer
College football reporter.
Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
Graduate of Northwestern University.
Follow on X
Nov 30, 2023, 07:00 AM ET
Email
Open Extended Reactions
Conference championship weekend is nearly upon us and it's going to be a memorable one.