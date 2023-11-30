        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          College football conference championship games predictions

          David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire
          • Heather Dinich
            Close
            Heather Dinich
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • College football reporter
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2007
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            Follow on X
          • Adam Rittenberg
            Close
            Adam Rittenberg
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • College football reporter.
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2008.
            • Graduate of Northwestern University.
            Follow on X
          Nov 30, 2023, 07:00 AM ET

          Conference championship weekend is nearly upon us and it's going to be a memorable one.