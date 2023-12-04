Open Extended Reactions

More than 1,100 college football players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season Nov. 26, and there are no signs things will slow down this week as the portal officially opens for all players.

From top-tier quarterbacks -- including Washington State's Cameron Ward, who threw for 3,735 yards with 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season -- to small-school stars such as 6-foot-6, 310-pound offensive lineman Alan Herron from Shorter, there are already some intriguing and potentially valuable transfers on the list.

Who are the biggest names to enter the portal this year? And which transfers will make an instant impact next season? We're ranking the best players in the portal this cycle by past production, interest from major programs and potential to contribute to a new team.

The rankings -- which go 25 deep for now -- will be adjusted as new players enter the portal, and we'll add notes on what each transfer brings to his new program when they commit.

coverage:

Stacking transfer quarterbacks

Best college football players in the transfer portal