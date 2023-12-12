Open Extended Reactions

The college football transfer portal opened last week, and most of the top quarterbacks in the portal have yet to choose a new school. For quarterbacks, especially those transferring in this cycle, it is imperative that they make wise decisions.

Unlike recruiting from high school to college, the NCAA portal provides a more accurate predictor of success as coaches can evaluate players against college competition. Louisville, Kentucky and North Carolina are among the Power 5 teams to have already landed a transfer signal-caller, and power programs like Ohio State, Miami, Michigan, Florida State and Notre Dame also could be in the market for transfers.

Let's find perfect fits for 10 transfers in the portal, starting with a big-time school for Washington State's former starter:

Cam Ward, QB

Transferring from: Washington State